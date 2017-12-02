Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Road death toll increases

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 2:14PM A ROAD accident in Delainamasi this morning has claimed the life of a 60-year-old man.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said it was alleged that a 37-year-old man driving a vehicle towards Suva had fallen asleep and veered onto the opposite lane, hitting the vehicle driven by the victim.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital and later died.

Meanwhile the four passengers traveling with him are admitted in the hospital and the suspect has also been admitted as investigations continue.

The current death toll stands at 62 compared to 51 for the same period last year.








