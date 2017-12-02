Fiji Time: 11:07 PM on Saturday 2 December

Northerners celebrate World Human Rights day

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 2:00PM RESIDENTS in the North this morning gathered at the Civic Centre Car park at Labasa town to learn more about their rights.

World Human Rights Day was celebrated at Labasa where a few residents of Babasiga Ashram and the students of Labasa Special School were present. 

Human Rights Commission manager education and advocacy Laisiasa Rogoyawa said the celebration allows people to be informed of their rights.

"We feel that a lot of people still needs to know more about their rights and our duty is to step out and inform them about how important their rights is," he said.








