Northerners celebrate World Human Rights day

Update: 2:00PM RESIDENTS in the North this morning gathered at the Civic Centre Car park at Labasa town to learn more about their rights.
World Human Rights Day was celebrated at Labasa where a few residents of Babasiga Ashram and the students
of Labasa Special School were present.
Human
Rights Commission manager education and advocacy Laisiasa Rogoyawa said the
celebration allows people to be informed of their rights.
"We feel
that a lot of people still needs to know more about their rights and our duty
is to step out and inform them about how important their rights is," he said.