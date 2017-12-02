Fiji Time: 11:09 PM on Saturday 2 December

Government reaching out to people with special needs

Margaret Wise
Saturday, December 02, 2017

GOVERNMENT'S $1.6 million budget allocation for people with disabilities, the introduction of disability allowance and proposed Disability Bill is indicative of the State's commitment to helping people with special needs.

This was the comment made by Social Welfare Department director Rupeni Fatiaki at the opening of the Young Athletes With Special Needs-Family Support training workshop in Nadi on Thursday.

"I am grateful to the organisers of this workshop for continuing to encourage families and young athletes with disabilities that there is a whole world outside that is worth engaging and sports is one avenue of finding out their true potential," he said.

"Long gone are the days of seclusion, this is the time for our special needs children to rise up and leave their mark in the world.

"Please be assured that Government is very supportive of such initiatives, this is portrayed in the appointment of Iliesa Delana as Assistant Minister for Youth and Sport — an icon for every young Fijian to emulate.

"This can also be seen in the allocation of $1.6m to advocate for the improvement of the livelihood of individuals with special needs and the introduction of the disability allowance as a means of assisting such individuals financially.

"We also have before Parliament the Disability Bill — once passed this will champion the rights and protection of persons with special needs."








