Fiji travel alert to Bali

Mere Naleba
Saturday, December 02, 2017

FIJIANS have been cautioned against travelling to Bali, Indonesia after reports of recent volcanic activity on the island.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on Thursday, advising Fijians to take all necessary precautions.

"Geologists note that signs indicate that the current eruptions of Bali's Mount Agung may be the precursor for a much larger explosion in the coming days or weeks," the advisory read.

"Should this be the case, a mega-eruption could render air travel out of the country impossible. As such, the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises all Fijian citizens against travel to Bali until further notice."

The advisory said the ministry was in regular contact with Fijians in Bali, ensuring that they were in good health until they were able to evacuate.

"Mount Agung will continue to be closely monitored by the ministry, and further updates will be administered as the situation unfolds. Please direct any questions or concerns about travel arrangements to the Embassy of the Republic of Fiji in Jakarta," the advisory said.








