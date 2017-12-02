Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Youths receive funds

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 02, 2017

FUNDS recently given to youths of Nakavika in Seaqaqa by the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation are expected to benefit their organic farming business initiative.

In a statement, the foundation's executive, Ambalika Devi, said they had learnt of the youth's objectives to begin their own organic farm.

Ms Devi said the youth group received $2500 as part of their assistance.

"We have already supported over 300 youth and women's clubs around Fiji and our minimum grant has seen many village projects flourishing," Ms Devi said.

"The good thing about our income generation and entrepreneurial projects is that the funds raised from here can be used to address other social issues such as scholarships for youths, hygiene and sanitation and health issues.

"Our greatest challenge was that we were helping those in the remote ares, some of which didn't have bank accounts or inactive accounts because of insufficient funds.

"We had to cross the river barefoot to reach the village of 35 households."

The youth's leader, Ilaisa Dinono, said the Turiwailevu Youth Group aspired to do organic farming using the funds from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation.

Mr Dinono said their youths attended a three-month organic farming course at Naleba Youth Training Centre.

"We are very passionate about what we doing already," he said.

"We have already started with cash crop farming, including pineapple. We will be using the funds to do yagona farming."

Nakavika youth Teresia Direre said youths were now interested in using the same knowledge on their farms in their village.

Ms Direre said earning an income from organic farming would also help youths address other social issues facing them.








