Zebra crossings

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 02, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority plans to have increased zebra crossings in Labasa Town.

Responding to requests from members of the public for more traffic lights in the town area, the authority's CEO Jonathan Moore said zebra crossings gave priority to pedestrians to cross.

Mr Moore said the town had one signalised mid-block pedestrian crossing (traffic lights).

"The main street in Labasa, where most of the businesses are concentrated (CBD), is approximately 1000m long," he said.

"We have one signalised mid-block pedestrian crossing and three zebra crossings.

"This means that at an average of 250 pedestrians have an opportunity to cross in Labasa in the main street.

"The use of zebra crossings gives priority to pedestrians for crossing as opposed to signalised intersections where pedestrians need to wait for the crossing cycle."

The current traffic lights in the town of Labasa is the only one in the Northern Division.








