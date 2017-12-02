Water meter replacements

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa WAF personnel work on a water main. The authority is replacing water meters around the country. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

THE Water Authority of Fiji's meter replacement project is an ongoing program that progresses every year.

The authority's general manager customer service, Sekove Uluinayau, said they aimed to replace all aged meters.

Mr Uluinayau said the replacement of meters would be a continuing initiative.

"This is a continuing program for every year. Meters need to be replaced because of ageing," he said.

"Meters over the age of 15 years need to be replaced, but ideally we want all meters over 10 years to be replaced.

"Therefore, every year a new batch of meters needs to be replaced and it is a continuing program."

When asked about how much money the authority diverted into the project this year, Mr Uluinayau said he was not aware of the figures.

He had also encouraged the public to call the authority directly if they had any problems with their meters.

"People facing problems with their water meters can directly call us on 3346777 or 5777," he said.

However, during the budget announcement this year, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed that a budget of $6 million had been diverted towards integrated meter management for replacement of defective water meters to reduce billing errors.

In 2014, the authority had revealed that it spent $18m to replace 26,000 meters.