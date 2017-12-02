Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water meter replacements

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 02, 2017

THE Water Authority of Fiji's meter replacement project is an ongoing program that progresses every year.

The authority's general manager customer service, Sekove Uluinayau, said they aimed to replace all aged meters.

Mr Uluinayau said the replacement of meters would be a continuing initiative.

"This is a continuing program for every year. Meters need to be replaced because of ageing," he said.

"Meters over the age of 15 years need to be replaced, but ideally we want all meters over 10 years to be replaced.

"Therefore, every year a new batch of meters needs to be replaced and it is a continuing program."

When asked about how much money the authority diverted into the project this year, Mr Uluinayau said he was not aware of the figures.

He had also encouraged the public to call the authority directly if they had any problems with their meters.

"People facing problems with their water meters can directly call us on 3346777 or 5777," he said.

However, during the budget announcement this year, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed that a budget of $6 million had been diverted towards integrated meter management for replacement of defective water meters to reduce billing errors.

In 2014, the authority had revealed that it spent $18m to replace 26,000 meters.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)