Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PAC workshop

Solomone Rabulu
Saturday, December 02, 2017

PUBLIC Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Ashneel Sudhakar and opposition Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro will be part of the 2017 Westminster Workshop for PACs in London next week.

The four-day workshop organised by the UK's Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, will bring together about 60 chairpersons, members and clerks of PACs from across the Commonwealth to offer practical, interactive sessions in the Houses of Parliament.

In a statement released by the Fijian Parliament, UK PAC chairperson Meg Hillier said the 2017 Westminster Workshop provided a unique opportunity for PACs to discuss common challenges and experiences.

"The skills-based workshop is aimed at further building the knowledge and capacity and will include a tax transparency workshop by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)," the statement said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)