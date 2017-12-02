PAC workshop

/ Front page / News

PUBLIC Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Ashneel Sudhakar and opposition Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro will be part of the 2017 Westminster Workshop for PACs in London next week.

The four-day workshop organised by the UK's Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, will bring together about 60 chairpersons, members and clerks of PACs from across the Commonwealth to offer practical, interactive sessions in the Houses of Parliament.

In a statement released by the Fijian Parliament, UK PAC chairperson Meg Hillier said the 2017 Westminster Workshop provided a unique opportunity for PACs to discuss common challenges and experiences.

"The skills-based workshop is aimed at further building the knowledge and capacity and will include a tax transparency workshop by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)," the statement said.