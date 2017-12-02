Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Works to solve flooding problem

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, December 02, 2017

WORKS have started to clear drainage and prevent flooding at Belego settlement, outside Savusavu Town.

Headed by Fulton Hogan Hiways, works are aimed at preventing floods during this wet season.

The company's Savusavu depot supervisor, Pradeep Singh, said clearing the drainage at the Belego section of Transinsular Rd was needed as it was the main reason for flooding.

"Whenever it rains, the place gets flooded and overflows onto the road and into the settlement located right by the road," he said. "Work includes removing wrecked culverts and installing five new cross culverts, clearing 700 metres of blocked drainage and clearing high shoulders.

"Belego settlement is located along the Transinsular Rd that services more than 300 residents."

According to a press release sent by Pacific Reach, a resident, Jyotika Roy, shop owner at Belego, said they would not worry any more about the flood.

"For more than ten years, we were challenged by the rainy weather that caused flash floods in this area so this is a relief. There will be no more flooding and this helps my business by bringing more customers," she said.

A crew of five men from Fulton Hogan Hiways worked on the drainage with an excavator and two trucks.








