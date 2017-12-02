Fiji Time: 11:09 PM on Saturday 2 December

Firms bid to renew deals

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 02, 2017

MOST water carting contractors already blacklisted by the Water Authority of Fiji have appealed again for their contracts to be renewed.

The authority's customer service general manager, Sekove Uluinayau, said contractors that did not comply with terms set by the Water Authority of Fiji were blacklisted.

Mr Uluinayau said a few contracting companies had been blacklisted.

"Now we're putting out tenders for proper carting vehicles to ensure that water is carted efficiently and in a timely manner to those who need it," he said.

"This has been done because we realised that some contractors failed to carry out their duties properly.

"Since our work is basically focused on the delivery of water to our customers, we are therefore duty-bound to see that people receive clean water and that it is transported in an efficient manner to communities that need them.

"Contractors that do not comply with the conditions set out in the tender, their contracts will be blacklisted."

Mr Uluinayau said there were contractors who were reappealing their contracts.

He has appealed to members of the public witnessing any misbehaviour from their contractors to report any misconduct.

Members of the public in the North recently aired their concerns on the conditions of carting trucks, with many saying that most trucks were in bad condition and needed improvements.

Mr Uluinayau said the authority was working on ensuring that companies had proper facilities to transport water to areas needing them.








