Water carting concerns

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 02, 2017

MEMBERS of the public in the Northern Division raised their concerns about the integrity of contractors carting water for the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF).

Some members of the public claim water carting was a waste of resources and taxpayers' money.

Seaqaqa resident Ravindra Deo said trucks continued to spill water being transported from Labasa to the various areas they served.

Mr Deo said it was a waste of water needed by communities and a mere attempt by companies to extend their contracts and waste taxpayers' money.

"One just has to stand by the road and see the amount of water that spills from these trucks transporting water for communities needing water," he said. "I don't know whether it is carelessness or a practise aimed at extending contracts?

"The authorities need to look into the issue seriously because there are people out there who need precious water that is being spilled along the roads."

Dreketi resident Aruf Khan said the incident was common.

Mr Khan said at times he wondered if the people carting water considered the plight of those who needed it.

"This is mere carelessness and needs to be addressed," he said.

Responding to these concerns, WAF general manager customer services, Sekove Uluinayau said they were aware of the problem, urging members of the public to raise their concerns directly with them. Mr Uluinayau said there were contractors who were already blacklisted for improper practices.

He said the authority was working on ensuring that companies had proper facilities to transport water to areas needing them.








