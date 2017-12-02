Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Plea for parental support for children

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, December 02, 2017

IT was a proud moment for Suliana Rokoura after her daughter, Temo Lagi, passed her Fiji Year 6 Examination after collecting the results yesterday at the Ministry of Education examination office in Suva.

The St Agnes Primary School student was overjoyed and pleased with her efforts during the build-up towards the examination.

"I am happy with my results today (yesterday). The preparations were tough, but I want to thank God for helping me pass. My family supported me a lot," Temo said.

Ms Rokoura said she was very excited for her daughter's achievements because Temo was her only child.

"During her preparations, I supported her and told her not to lose hope. I had to take special leave from work just to be there for her while she prepared for the examinations," Ms Rokoura said.

"She wants to become a nurse when she grows up and I support her choice. I didn't have the privilege to have a good education, but I am making sure my daughter makes the most of her opportunities."

Her main message to parents was that they played an important role in their children's education needs and it was essential for them to support them in the best way possible.

For 2017, a total of 17,505 students sat for the Fiji Year 6 Examination.

The individual results are available in all schools and in all the district education offices.

Students can also use the online portal http://www.examresults.gov.fj to access their marks.

The Ministry of Education has set up a support service to assist students in accessing their results.

Clarification on student detail can be directed to the following numbers: 3220564 or 3220565.








