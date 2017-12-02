Groups review COP23

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The COP23 debrief at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community in Nabua this week. Picture: ATU RASEA

MEMBERS of faith based organisations, youth groups and the civil society convened at the Pacific Community at Nabua on Thursday to discuss the outcomes of COP23.

The meeting consisted of delegates who were in Bonn, Germany, for the conference and those providing support from Fiji.

Political adviser for Diverse Voices and Action For Equality, Nolene Nabulivou, who co-ordinated the meeting, said the participants mutually agreed that more could have been achieved.

Ms Nabulivou said there were achievements at COP23 and there were also losses in terms of certain policies.

"I think the issue is we had more space because Fiji was the COP president, but for us it was not just about the space on the ground, for us it was about whether or not we came with demands.

"So for us, the measurement is whether we gained or lost on those demands," Ms Nabulivou said.

"So we finally got a solid gender action plan with a solid two-year work plan that means every single country except the USA will have a gender action plan.

"What we really wanted was independent new financing, what we wanted was some real money in loss and damage; we wanted it to be a permanent agenda item," she added.

"One of the things that civil society has been saying is that there are some legitimate solutions which have been put forward technically, and why are we not looking at that.

"A lot of those solutions that we are proposing are being stopped by corporations working with developed countries that mean we can't get the push we required.

"Did the Fiji Government work hard? I think they did, I think we pushed all other governments, but we are not getting anywhere fast enough."

Ms Nabulivou represented civil society at COP23 in Bonn.