Poll office recruitment

/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 10,113 applicants have successfully completed training as part of the election officials recruitment process for the Fijian Elections Office (FEO).

The FEO yesterday announced it would begin its second phase of recruitment from December 5 to 15, with the second round scheduled from January 8 to 26, 2018.

And with 17,000 officials needed for the poll next year, the FEO received 13,574 applications during its first round of recruitment exercise, but only 12,669 applicants passed the test.

FEO Stakeholder Awareness co-ordinator Edwin Nand said FEO designed a schedule and deployment plan to target eligible Fijians living mostly in peri-urban and rural areas as it begins its second phase of recruitment from next week.

"We want to ensure that there are sufficient election officials to staff all polling stations in rural areas, especially in locations from which we have received fewer applications," Mr Nand said.

"We want to ensure that persons who could not attend the recruitment drive earlier are given an opportunity to do so.

"The FEO realises the geographical challenges for voters living outside the urban areas and this should not disqualify them from participating."

Mr Nand said the recruitment process for FEO had not changed as applicants would continue to use the Election Officials Recruitment System and applicants would have to sit a computer based test.

The cost of the recruitment exercise is yet to be confirmed by the FEO.