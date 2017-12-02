Fiji Time: 11:09 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Poll office recruitment

Litia Cava
Saturday, December 02, 2017

A TOTAL of 10,113 applicants have successfully completed training as part of the election officials recruitment process for the Fijian Elections Office (FEO).

The FEO yesterday announced it would begin its second phase of recruitment from December 5 to 15, with the second round scheduled from January 8 to 26, 2018.

And with 17,000 officials needed for the poll next year, the FEO received 13,574 applications during its first round of recruitment exercise, but only 12,669 applicants passed the test.

FEO Stakeholder Awareness co-ordinator Edwin Nand said FEO designed a schedule and deployment plan to target eligible Fijians living mostly in peri-urban and rural areas as it begins its second phase of recruitment from next week.

"We want to ensure that there are sufficient election officials to staff all polling stations in rural areas, especially in locations from which we have received fewer applications," Mr Nand said.

"We want to ensure that persons who could not attend the recruitment drive earlier are given an opportunity to do so.

"The FEO realises the geographical challenges for voters living outside the urban areas and this should not disqualify them from participating."

Mr Nand said the recruitment process for FEO had not changed as applicants would continue to use the Election Officials Recruitment System and applicants would have to sit a computer based test.

The cost of the recruitment exercise is yet to be confirmed by the FEO.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)