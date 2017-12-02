Witness takes stand in rape case

/ Front page / News

A FORMER schoolteacher standing trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting female primary school students was seen by one of the complainants fondling his private part, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

The eighth complainant revealed this when she took the witness stand for prosecution as the trial continued before Justice Salesi Temo.

The teacher who is charged with four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault is standing trial for the alleged offences.

The alleged incidents took place between January 1, 2010 and October 31, 2013.

In her evidence, the complainant alleged the accused used to squeeze and fondle her breasts.

She confirmed these alleged acts were done on her by the accused more than once.

The complainant alleged that on one of the occasions, she was playing carrom with another student when she saw the accused's fly open.

She said she was shocked when she saw the accused's private parts outside of his pants.

The complainant alleged that the accused was fondling it for some time.

She also alleged that at one time, the accused touched her breasts and she slapped his hand and questioned him why he was doing that act on her.

Bail has been extended for the accused.

The trial continues before Justice Temo next Tuesday.