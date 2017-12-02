Fiji Time: 11:09 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

All for her aunt

Siteri Sauvakacolo
Saturday, December 02, 2017

SALOTE Nasalo had only one wish at her University of Fiji graduation yesterday.

And that was to have her late aunt, Emeline Kotobalavu, see her receive her Bachelor of Science certificate.

The 29-year-old was brought up by her late aunt and she could not control her emotions as she walked up the stage.

"A lady smiled at me as I was just about to receive my certificate and she reminded me of my late aunt," she said.

"I just could not control myself because she looked just like my aunt. She would be so proud that I graduated as she always wanted this."

The Bukuya, Ba, lass graduated with Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biology and Chemistry, and works as a pharmacist in Nadi. More than 300 students graduated from the university in various areas of studies.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)