All for her aunt

+ Enlarge this image Salote Nasalo with her father after the graduation ceremony at University of Fiji in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: SITERI SAUVAKACOLO

SALOTE Nasalo had only one wish at her University of Fiji graduation yesterday.

And that was to have her late aunt, Emeline Kotobalavu, see her receive her Bachelor of Science certificate.

The 29-year-old was brought up by her late aunt and she could not control her emotions as she walked up the stage.

"A lady smiled at me as I was just about to receive my certificate and she reminded me of my late aunt," she said.

"I just could not control myself because she looked just like my aunt. She would be so proud that I graduated as she always wanted this."

The Bukuya, Ba, lass graduated with Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biology and Chemistry, and works as a pharmacist in Nadi. More than 300 students graduated from the university in various areas of studies.