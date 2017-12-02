/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has again raised its concern over the increasing number of road accidents, saying there is a need for drivers to seriously change their mind-set about road safety.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said this was after three separate accidents were recorded in the Southern Division yesterday morning.

She said that while it was fortunate no injuries were recorded, police were still concerned with the daily occurrence of motor vehicle accidents through the four policing divisions.

"The behaviour of drivers continues to be of great concern as we enter the last month of 2017," Ms Naisoro said.

The current road death toll stands at 62 compared with 50 for the same period last year.

"This figure also surpasses the 2016 death toll of 60 and the fact that we continue to record accidents on a daily basis is worrying.

"Based on the increasing number of accident reports received on a daily basis, drivers seriously need to change their mind-set about road safety."