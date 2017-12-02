'Light the World' with an act of service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health Rosy Akbar (3rd from left) with Adolf Johansson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the launch of Light the World program at the MHCC complex in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

IN a bid to reach out and positively change the lives of families and communities in Fiji, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched a program that will run for the next 25 days.

The Light the World project aims to inspire participants to do an act of service every day this month leading up to Christmas.

The campaign was launched by the Minister for Health Rosy Akbar at the MHCC complex in Suva yesterday.

Ms Akbar said such an initiative was a great medium to celebrate an auspicious event such as Christmas that united families and communities in the country.

"I take this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for initiating such a wonderful program that will run for the next 25 days," Ms Akbar said.

"I believe that each day, a message of service will be televised and to add to that, a billboard displaying the same message has already been erected in town."

She added events of this nature nurtured unity, peace and diversity among all and it gave appreciation to a great celebration like Christmas.

"It emphasises the importance of giving without receiving, remembering those who are less fortunate than we are," she said.

She stressed the importance of exceptional service within various work forces around the country.

"We can have the best facilities, the most experienced and qualified team, but if we are unable to recognise the value of a human being, our work and efforts are pointless," she said.

She said delivering services for the benefit of others, whether you were paid or not, created a better and happier nation to live in.