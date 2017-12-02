Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Sixty new HIV cases

Unaisi Ratubalavu
Saturday, December 02, 2017

THE Health Ministry recorded about 60 new HIV/AIDS cases in the country last year.

This was revealed by the ministry's national adviser for family health, Dr Torika Tamani, during the World Aids Day celebrations in Levuka yesterday.

According to Dr Tamani, Fiji was lucky to have free treatment available for people living with HIV/Aids.

"We have 300 people who are on this medication and they are monitored by the authorities and NGO partners," Dr Tamani said.

Also in Fiji, there are 14 people so far who have gone public on their status of being HIV/AIDS positive.

Tui Levuka, Ratu Seru Rokotuinaceva, who was chief guest at the celebrations in Levuka, urged the young people of Ovalau to make the right choices in life and to make their health a priority.

"You have to be responsible and do your duty to the vanua, the church and to your country," he added.

About 300 people turned up at the event which started with a march from town to Nasau Park.

Since the first case in 1988, 749 people have been confirmed to have HIV/AIDS in Fiji so far.








