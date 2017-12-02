Pageant starts next week

/ Front page / News

THE stage is set for the Miss Pacific Islands 2017, which begins next Wednesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The competition will feature nine contestants from across the region.

Reigning Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn said the contestants were winners in their own right, having gone through several pageants before vying for the Pacific title.

"You are all beautiful young women and you are all national winners and that says something about who you are and your family and who you represent."

Yesterday, the contestants had a briefing to ensure they were familiar with what was required of them.

The pageant will be held for four days and concludes on Saturday.