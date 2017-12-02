A night of glamour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima. Picture: SUPPLIED

NADI's premier annual charity fashion show, Style Fiji, is expected to offer another night of glamour and entertainment when the event begins at the Sofitel Resort and Spa this evening.

Style Fiji co-ordinator Zelda Thomas said more than 420 people were expected to attend the show alongside 40 models and designers.

Ms Thomas added there were notable names included in this year's roster.

"Anne Dunn, the current Miss Pacific Islands, Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima and Miss World 2015 Brittany Hazelman, will be at the Style Fiji Fashion Charity Event to greet guests as well," Ms Thomas said.

"They will be part of the meet and greet segment of Style Fiji during the cocktail segment and grace the runway for some of the designers who will be showcasing their new 2017-2018 collections."

The event is being held to collect funds to help Cure Kids Fiji.

Cure Kids Fiji is a charitable organisation that assists children suffering from rheumatic heart diseases.