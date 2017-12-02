Surge in inmates

/ Front page / News

THE surge in the number of inmates at Natabua Corrections Centre in Lautoka has made it hard for authorities to separate convicts from those on remand.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the issue was something Government wanted to eradicate.

"We have had a few issues in the Lautoka prison where there's been what we call a mingling of remand and convicted prisoners and we have been making attempts to ensure separation," he said.

"That separation is very critical and is something we will continue working on."

He added the Fiji Corrections Service was also working to reduce recidivism. He said there was a time when the rate of recidivism in Fiji's prisons stood at 50 per cent.

"Once people have been incarcerated, when they come out, they do not have access to employment and then they tend to go back in again."