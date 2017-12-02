Campaign comes to an end

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Female staff members of the Ministry of Lands in the Northern Division shave the beards of their male counterparts to mark the end of their Movember campaign in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

TO mark the end of the Movember campaign, female staff members from the Ministry of Lands yesterday shaved the beards of their male counterparts at their Labasa office.

The team raised about $200 to end the Movember campaign and the money collected would be sent to the ministry's headquarters in Suva.

Department of Lands North manager Josefa Vuniamatana said the campaign was first launched in Suva and their main focus was raising awareness on prostate cancer in the country.

"This is a contribution by our department towards this campaign and the money we raised here will be sent to our headquarters and donated to the Fiji Cancer Society," he said.

"Through campaigns such as Movember, we can help raise a voice against this silent killer.

"We also encourage men to go for regular check-ups because it is important to detect the disease at an early stage to make healthier lifestyle choices."

Mr Vuniamatana said prostate cancer led to deaths, just like other diseases.

"This might sound strange for some, but this is really serious and we have to inform people that prostate cancer kills," he said.

"It is getting very serious in Fiji and I encourage men to step out and visit their nearest doctor."