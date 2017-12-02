Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Campaign comes to an end

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 02, 2017

TO mark the end of the Movember campaign, female staff members from the Ministry of Lands yesterday shaved the beards of their male counterparts at their Labasa office.

The team raised about $200 to end the Movember campaign and the money collected would be sent to the ministry's headquarters in Suva.

Department of Lands North manager Josefa Vuniamatana said the campaign was first launched in Suva and their main focus was raising awareness on prostate cancer in the country.

"This is a contribution by our department towards this campaign and the money we raised here will be sent to our headquarters and donated to the Fiji Cancer Society," he said.

"Through campaigns such as Movember, we can help raise a voice against this silent killer.

"We also encourage men to go for regular check-ups because it is important to detect the disease at an early stage to make healthier lifestyle choices."

Mr Vuniamatana said prostate cancer led to deaths, just like other diseases.

"This might sound strange for some, but this is really serious and we have to inform people that prostate cancer kills," he said.

"It is getting very serious in Fiji and I encourage men to step out and visit their nearest doctor."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)