Piped water plans

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 02, 2017

GOOD news for residents at Qelewaqa and Vatudova along the Labasa-Seaqaqa highway as the Water Authority of Fiji has announced implementation of piped water in the area next year.

Responding to concerns from residents in the area, WAF general manager customer service Sekove Uluinayau said they were aware of the problems faced by the residents.

Mr Uluinayau said the plan for implementing piped water in the area was long overdue.

"Work on implementation of piped water in the area is scheduled for 2018," he said.

Earlier, disgruntled residents in the area voiced their concerns on the lack of proper piped water in the area.

Qelewaqa resident Ram Prasad said they had been promised water since he was a 12-year-old.

The farmer, now 63, said people who had been promised water back then had passed on, but there was nothing done to address their pleas.

Mr Prasad said they had been promised water this year after the completion of the Rara reservoir, but this had not happened.

"It is sad that our pleas continue to fall on deaf ears," he said.

Another resident, Sudesh Dayal, who operated his own garage in the area said people continued to be told to expect piped water every year.

Mr Dayal said they felt that they had been fooled and led to believe a lie.

"We rely on well water, which is sometimes inundated with seawater during high tides, making it hard to drink," he said.








