Women's projects benefit villages

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 02, 2017

THE Macuata Women's Group had two major projects this year that has enabled them to contribute towards the developments within their respective villages.

Macuata Women's Group co-ordinator Kalesita Naceba said their canteen and the bread oven projects benefited the women from the two villages of Vesidrua in Seaqaqa and the district of Udu.

"These projects have earned our members some income while staying at home," she said.

Mrs Naceba said the project was funded by the Government of Japan.

"Most of our members could now provide for their family in terms of shopping for groceries and paying the bills and they also give in their contributions for any village gathering," she said.

"Our group works towards developments and one of it is helping out with the developments at our very own communities and our villages."

Mrs Naceba said their group also worked towards unity and togetherness.

"Being united and working together as a group works quite well for our group and we always motivate each other to work hard in order to be successful in everything we do," she said.

"Organising this break-up party is also a way of recognising the efforts put in by the women and at the same time, encourage them to support the soqosoqo and also discuss and map out ways of improving our operations and our soqosoqo next year."








