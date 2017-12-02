Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has praised 60-year-old taxidriver Sisa Kanaveilomani.

Mr Kanaveilomani assisted the police in catching a 22-year-old man after an alleged hit-and-run incident at Tamavua, Suva, yesterday. He said he was on his way to take his children for their Christmas program at the Central Christian Centre in Nausori when he witnessed the accident along Tacirua.

"When I reached six miles, I saw the car turn right, I thought it was going to stop after turning but it didn't," Mr Kanaveilomani said.

"I saw a young girl walking on the roadside and what worried me was that the car in front of me went straight for her. The driver didn't stop after the accident, so I chased after him. This is exactly what we at Tiko Kece Taxi aim for in delivering our service, drive with care and promote safe driving," he said.

Yesterday, police confirmed that the suspect, who was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested at Richards Rd, Domain and was in custody at the Totogo Police Station.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the partnership forged through Duavata Community Policing was achieving the desired results and the fact that the drivers put aside their own interests and pursued the suspect was truly commendable.

The 12-year-old involved in the accident was in a stable condition at the Tamavua Health Centre.