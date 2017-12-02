Fiji Time: 11:07 PM on Saturday 2 December

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, December 02, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard a friend who won a bet during this year's Melbourne Cup.

Beachcomber heard this man never talked about horses and even to the extent that he didn't even like the sport of horse racing.

So he upped his investigations to find out how come his friend had won $400.

He asked him how come he got all the horses in the correct order.

His friend said he listed the wining numbers of the horses by picking the various birthday dates of his family members and just placing the bet.

Beachcomber was left stunned by the coincidence.








