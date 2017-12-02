Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to assault of inmates, says Commissioner Francis Kean.

He said custodial work was not only challenging and demanding, but very intimidating.

"There are always two sides of the coin to any story, in any assault case that's happened in the FCS, it will be investigated and the relevant process is taken as per the relevant outcome of the investigation," Mr Kean said.

"We have also revised the training program to ensure that it remains current and relevant to custodial work and almost importantly rehabilitation work that you undertake in the FCS."

Mr Kean also highlighted for the first time, the 44 new FCS officers who progressed through the passing-out parade on Thursday, went for a one-day attachment to different custodial centres around the country.

"I am sure the one-day attachment and 13 weeks of training that our new family members have gone through have put them in good stead to face the challenges, to face the demands of custodial work in the respective centres they have been posted to."