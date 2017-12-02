Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Josefa Makaba
Saturday, December 02, 2017

THE Fiji Airways Fiji 7s men's team has booked a quarter-final spot in the 2017 Emirates Dubai 7s after winning their second match last night.

The Jerry Tuwai-captained side defeated Wales 21-7 in their second match at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

After scoring a runaway 50-7 victory over Russia in their opening game, Fiji was rattled by Wales in the second-half after scoring three tries to lead 21-0 at the break.

Coach Gareth Baber will have to work overtime on improving discipline after losing two players in the second-half against Wales. With the two players in the sin bin, Wales managed to score a try but time was not on their side as the Fijians held on until the final whistle.

Australia also started their campaign on a high note winning their opening two pool games. They beat Wales 38-7 and Russia 47-0.

Defending HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series champion South Africa also had to work hard to win their opening game against an unknown Uganda side 19-10.

Former series champions New Zealand had a good start winning their two pool games against Samoa 24-12 and Argentina 21-19.








