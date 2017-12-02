/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Waisea Nacugu on attack against Russia in the opening day of the Emirates Dubai 7s yesterday. Fiji was scheduled to play Australia at 4.06am today in our final pool match. Picture: Martin Seras Lima

THE Fiji Airways Fiji 7s men's team has booked a quarter-final spot in the 2017 Emirates Dubai 7s after winning their second match last night.

The Jerry Tuwai-captained side defeated Wales 21-7 in their second match at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

After scoring a runaway 50-7 victory over Russia in their opening game, Fiji was rattled by Wales in the second-half after scoring three tries to lead 21-0 at the break.

Coach Gareth Baber will have to work overtime on improving discipline after losing two players in the second-half against Wales. With the two players in the sin bin, Wales managed to score a try but time was not on their side as the Fijians held on until the final whistle.

Australia also started their campaign on a high note winning their opening two pool games. They beat Wales 38-7 and Russia 47-0.

Defending HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series champion South Africa also had to work hard to win their opening game against an unknown Uganda side 19-10.

Former series champions New Zealand had a good start winning their two pool games against Samoa 24-12 and Argentina 21-19.