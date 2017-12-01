Fiji Time: 3:00 AM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji PM congratulates Prince Harry on his engagement

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 7:48PM AFTER being one of the first to personally congratulate Prince Harry of Wales on his engagement to Meghan Markle, Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama discussed further cooperation that Fiji and the United Kingdom could form in the near future.

At a meeting in London, Mr Bainimarama told Prince Henry of Fiji's growing engagement with the Commonwealth, new opportunities for cooperation between Fiji and the United Kingdom and the historical ties between the Fijian and British people.

He also acknowledged the Prince for his work in assisting the development of young people in vulnerable communities around the world.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry congratulated Fiji for winning the Rugby Sevens Gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

He said he was a keen follower of Fijian rugby and was passionate about watching Fiji play.

Mr Bainimarama is currently in London to attend the 52nd Session of the International Sugar Organisation.








