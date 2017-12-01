Fiji Bati players attend to commitments

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some Fiji Bati team members with fans today. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 7:22PM NOT all the members of the Fiji Bati team returned to Fiji because some players had family commitments while others had already begun with pre-season training.

Fiji Bati Eloni Vunakece said Apisai Koroisau will be spending time with his family since he recently tied the knot, while Junior Roqica, Marcelo Monotoya, Korbin Sims, Jacob Saifiti and Ashton Sims had pre-season training to attend to.

He said there were plans that Jarryd Hayne would join the team in Fiji later, however, this was not confirmed at this time.

Meanwhile, the rest of the players are glad to be back in Fiji to meet the rest of their family, friend, and fans.

Winger Suliasi Vunivalu said he looked forward to making more memories with his teammates before they part ways over the next few days.