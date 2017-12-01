Vunakece excited to meet fans in person

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Bati Eloni Vunakece takes a selfie with a fan in Lami. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 7:02PM THE Fiji Bati ended their day of visiting villages and communities at Lami Town today where they were greeted by members of the public.

Eloni Vunakece said it had been a long and exciting day for the boys because they looked forward to tomorrow's march in the city where they would meet and greet the people of Suva.

"I sent a video of the team's visit to the villages to my wife and she was crying just watching it," Vunakece said.

"It's quite exciting to meet the actual supporters in person.

"It was an honour and we are indeed proud and grateful to represent this nation."