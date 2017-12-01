FEO to begin second recruitment phase

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:50PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will begin its second phase of recruitment from December 5-15 with the second round scheduled from January 8-26 next year.

And with 17,000 officials needed for the polls next year, the FEO received 13,574 applications but only 12,669 applicants passed the test.

FEO Stakeholder Awareness Coordinator Edwin Nand said the office had designed its schedules and deployment plans to target eligible Fijians living mostly in peri-urban and rural areas.

"We want to ensure that there are sufficient election officials to staff all polling stations in rural areas, especially in locations from which we have received fewer applications," Mr Nand said.

"We want to ensure that persons who could not attend the recruitment drive earlier are given an opportunity to do so."