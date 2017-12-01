Lands ministry staff mark end of Movember campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Male staff of the Ministry of Lands office in Labasa took time out this morning to shave their beard as they marked the end of their Movember campaign.

Update: 6:04PM MALE staff of the Ministry of Lands office in Labasa took time out this morning to shave their beard as they marked the end of their Movember campaign.

The staff prepared breakfast and contributed more than $200 as part of their contribution to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Department of Lands manager North Josefa Vuniamatana said the men at their department knew of the Movember event and they grew their beard in solidarity for the event and its cause.

"Our ministry has launched this event last month and this event is celebrated by all our departments Fiji wide," Mr Vuniamatana said.