Reddy wants to return to ministerial portfolio

AQELA SUSU
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 5:50PM FORMER Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says he wishes to return to his ministerial portfolio to continue on the good work they had done in the last three years.

He made the comments after he was found not guilty and acquitted of one count of bribery and one count of undue influence by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

"If anything, I have emerged stronger from this challenge and my optimistic view of the matter is that it has provided an opportunity for judicial scrutiny of a critical legislation that has a key role in our democratic processes," Dr Reddy said in the statement issued this afternoon following his acquittal in the Suva Magistrates Court.

"I have maintained a very high moral ground from day one and voluntarily tended in my resignation as Minister for Education, Heritage, and Arts to maintain the integrity of the Fiji First government, an administration that is founded on high standards of ethics, justice and fairness."








