Girl in hospital as fleeing driver now in custody

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:47PM A 22-YEAR-old youth was arrested by Police today after a chase ensued by a taxi driver who witnessed the accident involving a school girl.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the taxi driver of Tiko Kece Taxis was following the vehicle driven by the youth when he saw it allegedly hit the 12-year-old girl who was walking along 6 miles in Tacirua this afternoon.

Ms Naisoro said the girl was in stable condition at the Tamavua Health Centre.

She said the suspect was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at Richards Road in Domain.

The man is now in custody at the Totogo Police Station.