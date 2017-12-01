Fiji Time: 3:00 AM on Saturday 2 December

Bai focuses on areas of defence

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 5:39PM FORMER Flying Fijian Seremaia Bai will be focusing on contact areas and the breakdown of rugby skills during his rugby clinic.

Bai said it was important for players to understand the reason for having a vision and decision drills and also how to work on their tackle and defence, and ball handling.

The clinic is not only for players, they are inviting coaches also to come and observe, upskill and join in with coaching the modules to the players.

Rugby clinic program:

Location: USP Ground 1

Date: December 5-8

Free admission

Tuesday 5:

10-11am - Coaches briefing

11am- 1pm - Players briefing/ball into contact

Wednesday 6:

9- 12pm - Forwards

10- 12 - Backs

Thursday 7:

10- 12pm - Organise teams

Friday 8:

10- 12pm - Game/scenarios








