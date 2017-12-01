Fiji Time: 3:00 AM on Saturday 2 December

RBF appoints deputy Governor

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 5:23PM SENIOR Reserve Bank of Fiji manager Esala Masitabua has been appointed the deputy Governor of the central bank effective from January 1 next year.

RBF Governor and board chairperson Ariff Ali said the bank was pleased to have Mr Masitabua, a seasoned central banker, assume this critical and challenging new role. 

He said the bank looked forward to the contributions of Mr Masitabua and wished him well. 

A statement from the central bank stated that Mr Masitabua had more than 20 years of central banking experience, having joined the Bank in 1997. 

In March 2005, Mr Masitabua was appointed as Chief Manager Currency and Corporate Services Group. 

In February 2010, he took on the role of Chief Manager Financial Institutions, before being appointed to his current role of Chief Manager Financial Markets in April 2013.

During his tenure at the Bank, Mr Masitabua has assumed a number of senior roles and responsibilities, including acting as the Deputy Governor on several occasions. 

Mr Masitabua holds a Masters of Business Administration Degree, a Postgraduate Diploma in Economics and a Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management from the University of the South Pacific.

He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Griffith University, Australia.








