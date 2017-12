/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the choir group sing a hymn during the launch of Light The World campaign in the build up to Christmas. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:08PM FIJI'S Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar officially launched the 'Light the World' campaign today at the MHCC Complex in Suva.

The campaign is an initiative by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints(LDS).

It will run for the next 25 days.

Ms Akbar said events of this nature nurtured unity, peace and diversity among all and it gave appreciation to a great celebration like Christmas.

Further details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.