Fiji Time: 3:00 AM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Northerners air concerns with WAF

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 5:06PM MEMBERS of the public in the North recently had a chance to express their concerns with the Water Authority of Fiji during a consultation in Labasa this week.

WAF general manager Customer Services Sekove Uluinayau said the consultation was a platform for the authority to discuss the issues concerning their services. 

Mr Uluinayau said the consultation was aimed at business houses and members of the public. 

He said the consultation would also be held in the West and Central Divisions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister
  2. Mission Russia
  3. 30pc payout
  4. Bonus payout
  5. Fiji PM congratulates Prince Harry on his engagement
  6. Fuli wants 7s players to be disciplined in Vanuatu
  7. Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud
  8. Year 6 Examination results out
  9. Man charged for Sigatoka farmer's death
  10. RBF appoints deputy Governor

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)