Northerners air concerns with WAF

Update: 5:06PM MEMBERS of the public in the North recently had a chance to express their concerns with the Water Authority of Fiji during a consultation in Labasa this week.

WAF general manager Customer Services Sekove Uluinayau said the consultation was a platform for the authority to discuss the issues concerning their services.

Mr Uluinayau said the consultation was aimed at business houses and members of the public.

He said the consultation would also be held in the West and Central Divisions.