Fiji Time: 3:00 AM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Feeling like no other playing for country: Vunivalu

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 4:39PM THERE is no feeling like playing rugby for our country and it pushes us to play harder.

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu was full of emotion when greeting people and villagers in Nadroga.

He said playing alongside his brothers was a great experience and it was more rewarding to receive so much support from Fijians worldwide. 

"We hope that the next world cup will be bigger for us and hopefully we will have more interested young players to take up rugby league," Vunivalu said.

"This will push the sport for our younger players."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister
  2. Mission Russia
  3. 30pc payout
  4. Bonus payout
  5. Fiji PM congratulates Prince Harry on his engagement
  6. Fuli wants 7s players to be disciplined in Vanuatu
  7. Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud
  8. Year 6 Examination results out
  9. Man charged for Sigatoka farmer's death
  10. RBF appoints deputy Governor

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)