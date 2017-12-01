Feeling like no other playing for country: Vunivalu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Bati Suliasi Vunivalu takes a selfie with Nadroga villagers. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 4:39PM THERE is no feeling like playing rugby for our country and it pushes us to play harder.

Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu was full of emotion when greeting people and villagers in Nadroga.

He said playing alongside his brothers was a great experience and it was more rewarding to receive so much support from Fijians worldwide.

"We hope that the next world cup will be bigger for us and hopefully we will have more interested young players to take up rugby league," Vunivalu said.

"This will push the sport for our younger players."