Fiji launches nationwide stationery appeal

+ Enlarge this image Save the Children Fiji CEO Iris Low-McKenzie receives a donation from Charge De Affair & Political Counsellor of the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Fiji, Gu Yu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:32PM THE Vinod Patel group is supporting Save the Children Fiji in its efforts to respond to a large number of requests for assistance for educational materials in the country.

This comes after the nationwide 'Stationary Drive'was launched today at Vinod Patel's Centrepoint branch.

Company GM Sales and Operations Neelesh Singh said as a responsible corporate organisation, getting children back to school should be their collective effort.

"Such an event must be an annual event. Last year, we did a toy drive in partnership with Save the Children and this year, the intention is to focus on supporting disadvantaged children get back to school in the new year. I congratulate Save the Children Fiji for making that effort to assist the underprivileged children in Fiji," Mr Singh said.

Save the Children Fiji CEO Iris McKenzie said it was a privilege to work with a company like Vinod Patel.

"We are humbled at Vinod Patel's acceptance of our proposal to do a joint stationery appeal. We have started receiving requests from parents and guardians for school stationery," Ms McKenzie said.

"The Government has done a lot to lift the financial burden of education on parents so our process will be very stringent in ensuring that we are reaching the most in need.

"Every year, we know that some children do not start school on time because they do not have the necessary school materials so this will support those children to start the new school year properly."

The Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Fiji also made a monetary donation to the organisation.