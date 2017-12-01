2017 Mini Games: Rewa utility trio back in camp

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The national football team to compete at the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 4:10PM REWA utility forwards Epeli Saukuru, Tevita Waranivalu, and Madhvan Goundar are back with the Vodafone National Football team as they prepare for the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu this month.

Head coach Christophe Gamel confirmed their return as the squad marched back into camp.

"They should have been there since the beginning but the Police kept them for duties which were important to them. It's totally normal and I accept it," Gamel said.

They will play Tuvalu in their opening match tomorrow.