Votua villagers join Fiji Bati in thanksgiving

+ Enlarge this image Votua villagers with some members of the Fiji Bati team. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 3:59PM THE Fiji Bati team visited Votua Village and they were received with a traditional welcoming ceremony.

The team members had a short devotion where they sang their signature gospel hymn 'Oqo na noqu masu'.

Church representative Jonacani Tuisuva encouraged the boys to always give glory to God in every achievement.

"We are happy to have you this morning," Mr Tuisuva said.

"We have nothing to give you but our prayers that the almighty God can give you the strength.

"Whether we win or we lose, always give God the glory."