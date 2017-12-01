Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Friday 1 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Votua villagers join Fiji Bati in thanksgiving

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 3:59PM THE Fiji Bati team visited Votua Village and they were received with a traditional welcoming ceremony.

The team members had a short devotion where they sang their signature gospel hymn 'Oqo na noqu masu'.

Church representative Jonacani Tuisuva encouraged the boys to always give glory to God in every achievement. 

"We are happy to have you this morning," Mr Tuisuva said.

"We have nothing to give you but our prayers that the almighty God can give you the strength.

"Whether we win or we lose, always give God the glory."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister
  2. 30pc payout
  3. Mission Russia
  4. Bonus payout
  5. Year 6 Examination results out
  6. Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud
  7. Man charged for Sigatoka farmer's death
  8. Ministry faces land surveyor shortage
  9. Police: War on drugs
  10. Weight loss contest

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)