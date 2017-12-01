2017 Dubai 7s: Cakaubalavu and Sau set to earn debut

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:11PM APENISA Cakaubalavu and Eroni Sau are set to earn their debut for the national sevens team after coach Gareth Baber confirmed his 12-men team for the Emirates Dubai 7s.

Veteran playmaker Amenoni Nasilasila has been named as the 13th player, wity Baber opting for nippy Waisea Nacuqu, Vatemo Ravouvou and captain Jerry Tuwai to cover the halves position.

The formidable Drua combination of John Stewart and Sau is one which Baber is likely to test in the first pool game.

Team spirit is high as the side looks forward to its game against Russia.