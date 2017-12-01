Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Friday 1 December

Toyota dream car contest returns

GERALDINE PANAPASA
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 2:03PM THE Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is back and it's expected to be bigger and better with children from primary schools in Fiji already expressing an interest to be part of the initiative.

Facilitated by Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading as Asco Motors in Fiji, the 2018 - 12th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest was launched by Asco Motors CEO Craig Sims in Nabua today.

The best artwork at the national contest will participate in the South Pacific contest and winners from that level will then progress to the world contest in Japan in August next year.

The 2017 national contest winner, Opeti Chambers, 9, and his family were at the launch to share their experience from this year's world contest event.

The contest will run from today until February 2, 2018, based on the theme 'Your Dream Car'.








