Hideaway Resort welcomes Fiji Bati

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 1:35PM MORE than 100 staff of Fiji Hideaway Resort were hyped to greet the Fiji Bati team with songs and dances in Sigatoka today.

Team captain Kevin Naiqama said the welcome they received from Nadi to Sigatoka had been an overwhelming experience.

He said he was thankful for the support shown by the Fijian people.

"We just want to come to every village and town and thank every individual who've supported and thought of us with prayers," he said.

Resort Operations manager Joana Naikatini said initially, they did not expect the team to stop by at the resort.

But she said the employees were psyched up to meet the players and thanked them personally for a job well done at the World Cup.

The team will be stopping by at villages while making their way back to the capital city.








