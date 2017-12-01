Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Friday 1 December

Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister

AQELA SUSU
Friday, December 01, 2017

Update: 12:14PM FORMER Fijian Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy is now a free man.

This after the Suva Magistrates Court found him not guilty and acquitted him of one count of bribery and one count of undue influence.

Dr Reddy was alleged to have conferred or offered to confer a benefit namely a steady water source for the Ra High School in order to influence the vote of Waisea Lelobo, the school manager.

He is also alleged to have interfered with the free exercise or performance of a political right of Mr Lelobo that is relevant to the 2018 election.

The alleged offences took place in May this year in the Western Division.

In his judgement, Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili said the State had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Dr Reddy is expected to release a statement later this afternoon.








