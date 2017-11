/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police have charged a man with the murder of a 35-year-old farmer of Bilalevu, Sigatoka. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:06PM FIJI Police have charged a 37-year-old man with murder in relation to the death of a farmer in Bilalevu, Sigatoka.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this in a statement today.



She said the man would ve produced before the Sigatoka Magistrates Court later today.



In its initial report, Police had said the deceased was a 35-year-old farmer who was allegedly hacked and died upon arrival in hospital.



The suspect has been in Police custody since Wednesday.