2017 Dubai 7s: Fiji women looks to register first win

Update: 11:52AM THE Fiji Airways Womens 7s team will look to register its first win of the Emirates Dubai 7s when it takes on South Africa in the semi-finals of the Trophy challenge today.

Fiji lost all its pool games: 20-12 to Ireland, 19-5 to Spain and 31-7 to Canada, to be relegated to the bottom half of the elimination round.

Meanwhile, three teams remain undefeated going into today's main elimination.

New Zealand achieved a perfect three-from-three record to set up a Cup quarter-final meeting with USA, while Australia's three pool wins put them head-to-head with England in the last eight.

Canada, third in the overall standings for 2016-17, will play France in their quarter-final, while Russia face Spain.

Black Ferns Sevens flyer and recently-crowned World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year Michaela Blyde is eager that the team continue as they started.

"Morale is pretty high, it's the first world series tournament and one of our favourites so we are on a really good high and can't wait to play on day two," Blyde said.

"No matter what team you play or how many tries you score or how often you win, sevens is always a really tough game but it's all about tomorrow."














